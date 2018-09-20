Samsung's Galaxy A7 sports company's first triple camera

Samsung

Samsung's first triple-camera phone is ready for its close-up, err ultra-wide angle.

The Korean electronics giant late Wednesday unveiled its latest Galaxy A7, a midrange smartphone with a rear triple camera that features a trio of settings, one of which is an 8-megapixel 120-degree option. The triple camera offering had been rumored to be a major feature of next year's Galaxy S10 Plus.

The new handset's camera also sports a 25-megapixel regular lens and a 5-megapixel Depth Lens that lets users control the depth of field and adjust the bokeh effect that adds that blur image to the surroundings of the image's subject. The 24-megapixel lens also promises crisp images in low-light circumstances by combining 4 pixels into 1 pixel.

Phones with triple cameras are pretty rare. The Huawei P20 Pro has three cameras on the back, offering some quality faraway and hi-res shots. Samsung Mobile President DJ Koh said earlier this month that the company would bring more cutting-edge features to the company's midrange phones. The Galaxy A7 -- a brand Samsung recycles every year -- appears to be the first handset to deliver on that promise.

The Galaxy A7 also has another 24-megapixel camera on the front of the handset with an adjustable LED flash.

The handset sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED display, a side fingerprint sensor and the Dolby Atmos sound system. It will also come preloaded with Samsung's Bixby virtual voice assistant, Samsung Pay and Samsung Health.

The A7 will be available this fall in Europe and Asia in four colors: blue, black, gold and pink. Additional markets are planned, but pricing wasn't revealed, and Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

