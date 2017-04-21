Samsung's brand has largely bounced back from Note 7 debacle

Enlarge Image CNET

Samsung's said it's sorry. It's promised change. It's shown how its technology is tested.

And it appears to have worked.

The Korean tech behemoth's brand appears to have been resuscitated after the disastrous launch of the Galaxy Note 7 phone last year. You know, the phone that was recalled twice after some of its batteries failed and exploded.

During the worst of that time, YouGov BrandIndex's surveys found Samsung was thought of in largely negative terms when respondents were asked, "If you've heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?"

Now, just a day before the Galaxy S8 phone's global release, YouGov's respondents appear to consider Samsung roughly on par with Apple, which must seem odd to Apple and a relief to Samsung (neither company responded to requests for comment, though).

Either way, it's more good news, particularly after CNET's review, calling the S8 "simply gorgeous."