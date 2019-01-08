Samsung's Bixby-enabled smart washer does laundry in 30 minutes

CNET

The world of voice-enabled smart washing machines expanded today with Samsung's announcement of a new Bixby-enabled front-load washer, model WF6300R.

Bixby is Samsung's voice assistant. It comes with Galaxy Note9, NoteS9, NoteS9+, Note8, NoteS8 and NoteS8+ devices. It's also available on some third-party apps.

Samsung says you'll be able to use Bixby commands to get suggestions on the right laundry cycle, check in on the washer's status and even scheduling a wash cycle in advance.

It also has a SuperSpeed setting that's supposed to wash a regular load of laundry in just 30 minutes. SuperSpeed isn't new to Samsung, though -- it's already available on the FlexWash.

On the design side, the WF6300R has a taller drum and a shorter depth, which Samsung says will make it easier to grab your clothes post-wash.

This washer is compatible with the SmartThings app.

