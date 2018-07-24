Samsung 'Wireless Charger Duo' might appear with Galaxy Note 9 at Unpacked

Samsung's number of devices supporting wireless charging is growing, so it makes sense that the company would offer a wireless charger to handle more than one device for brand fans. If this leaked box shot of the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (EP-N6100) is real, then here it is.

In his Tweet about it, Roland Quandt from Winfuture.de specifically says it's for the Galaxy Note 9 phone, which will likely be announced at Samsung Unpacked on August 9, but the box indicates it should work with any Qi-compatible wireless phone or device. According to the box, it puts out 25 watts and fast charges, compared to 9 watts for the current, single-device version, the EP-N5100.

The box also says "Charging the Phone and Galaxy Watch," which lends credence to rumors not only that a new watch is expected at Unpacked, but that it will be called the Galaxy Watch instead of Gear S4.

This follows on last week's possible press photo of the Note 9, which probably means the leaks of "official" photos will get a lot more common over the next couple of weeks.

Samsung declined to comment.