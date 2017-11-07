Samsung vs. Apple award appeal rejected by US Supreme Court

CNET

Samsung's appeal attempt to the US Supreme Court to strike down a $120 million award for patent infringement against Apple has been rejected.

On Monday, the justices issued a single-line denial of the appeal without comment. Apple's and Samsung's long-running patent disputes will continue, though.

A new trial slated for mid-May will determine how much Samsung must pay Apple for infringing three of its design patents. Samsung had previously paid Apple $399 million for its infringement, based on the earlier rules.

