Samsung vs. Apple award appeal rejected by US Supreme Court

Samsung's appeal attempt to the US Supreme Court to strike down a $120 million award for patent infringement against Apple has been rejected.
On Monday, the justices issued a single-line denial of the appeal without comment. Apple's and Samsung's long-running patent disputes will continue, though.
A new trial slated for mid-May will determine how much Samsung must pay Apple for infringing three of its design patents. Samsung had previously paid Apple $399 million for its infringement, based on the earlier rules.
Samsung and Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's requests for comment.
