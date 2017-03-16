Download the Samsung Galaxy S8 app and maybe get some juicy launch info

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Samsung is whipping up enthusiasm for the official March 29 launch of its Galaxy S8 phone with the Unpacked 2017 app, which you can download now for Android and iOS.

The Galaxy S8 is Samsung's shot at redemption after the Galaxy Note 7 recall left customers questioning Samsung's ability to create safe phones. Anything Samsung can do to drum up support will put it in a stronger position to sell the phone.

We've heard plenty of rumors about the upcoming phone, but Samsung has limited official hints to a teaser video or two. But don't look to the app for any secrets, at least not yet.

Downloading and opening the app will bring you to a clock counting down the time until the March 29 event. You can scroll up to see more info about the event itself, like the location (New York's Lincoln Center) and event start time (11 a.m. EDT).

Scrolling down will bring you to the app's page for event videos. There are two right now (find them both here), and it's likely that we'll see more after Unpacked starts on March 29. We're not sure if Samsung will let viewers livestream Unpacked from the app itself.

There's also one bit of mystery involved. The app lets you register by entering your email and an invitation code, but any attempt to sign up will bring an error message that says registration opens up on March 22.

Registration for what? We don't know. for sure, but according to the App Store description you can enter your email address to get a QR code that acts as a fast-track entry ticket to the event, likely for invited guests like the media and Samsung partners.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but we'll let you know as we learn more.