Samsung will introduce three new projects out of its C-Lab incubator program at the annual CES trade show, including a recovery device for people with lung damage and smart glasses to help people with visual impairments.

GoBreath, which looks like a teched-out inhaler, is a portable device connected to an app that teaches patients with lung damage techniques to help with postoperative recovery. Patients are often told to exercise deep breathing to speed up recovery, but lung pain can make it challenging.

GoBreath walks patients through the process and provides exercise guidelines. They can also check their lung recovery though the app. Doctors are able to monitor patents' recovery and send reminders to practice breathing via an accompanying web and cloud service.

Samsung will also introduce Relúmĭno smart glasses to help people with visual impairments see more clearly when they're reading or looking at an object. The glasses work together with a phone, using its processors and batteries to keep them lightweight.

Here's how the glasses work: images from videos are projected through the camera of the glasses and then processed by a phone. Those processed images are floated into the display of the glasses, making it easier for the wearer to see things.

Samsung will also be introducing S-Ray, a portable directional speaker.

C-Lab launched in 2012 and allows employees to work on projects they're passionate about outside of their normal jobs. The results of these projects are not official Samsung products, and it can decided whether or not to spin out the projects as independent businesses. That means we may never actually see them released as real products.

Seven startups which did spin off from C-Lab will also participate in CES, including LINKFLOW, Kitten Planet, lululab, KIDSOFT, Mangoslab, Innomdle lab, and analogue plus.

"Since launching five years ago, our C-Lab program has gained exciting momentum across Samsung, helping foster an innovation culture, and providing avenue for our creative, talented employees to pursue innovative new projects," said Jaiil Lee, vice president and head of the Creativity and Innovation Center at Samsung, in a statement. "We will continuously introduce innovative projects through our C-Lab program."

CES 2018 kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 8.

