Samsung store in Singapore catches fire a day before Galaxy S8 launch

Josh Miller/CNET

A Samsung outlet in Singapore caught fire this morning, causing neighbouring shops in the mall to close temporarily for safety and cleaning, reports Channel News Asia.

It's not the first time Samsung has had trouble with fires. The company had to kill the Note 7 line following two recalls after reports of the phones exploding into flames last year. In the same period, its washing machines were also catching fire, forcing the company to also recall the products citing "injury risks". The two incidents have since caused unhappiness among customers.

The South Korean phone manufacturer confirmed the incident in a statement today.

"We were alerted to a fire at the Samsung Experience Store at AMK Hub in the early hours of Tuesday morning before store opening hours," read the statement.

"The fire was extinguished by water sprinklers in the store and no one was injured during the incident. We are currently assessing the property damage and working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the fire."

The store will remain temporarily closed while investigations are ongoing, says Samsung.

Samsung will launch its Galaxy S8 smartphones tomorrow -- hopefully the new phones won't go up in flames too.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.