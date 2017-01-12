Samsung seen unveiling foldable phone in third quarter

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

Samsung seems to have worked out the wrinkles on its much-rumored foldable phone and could unveil such a handset later this year, according to a report from Korea.

The electronics giant is working on a phone with a flexible display that folds open into a 7-inch tablet, the Korea Herald reported Wednesday. The Korean company is expected to ship more than 100,000 units during the third quarter, sources described as familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

The company had initially focused on a fold-in phone but abandoned the plan out of concern users would find it inconvenient to unfold their phone every time they wanted to use them, the Herald reported.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Folding a device gives you a smaller, more portable package to carry around, and it could essentially double the size of your screen. But they also present technical hurdles, such as whether rigid parts, like circuit boards, will have to use a different internal configuration, or be made to slightly bend as well.

Samsung has had an interest in flexible phones for a couple of years. A Samsung patent filing from 2015 showed design concepts for not only foldable smartphones, but also ones that can be rolled up like a scroll.

