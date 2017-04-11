Samsung Pay comes to Westpac

Enlarge Image Samsung

The Galaxy S8 is nearly here, and it's bringing with it a sweetener for Westpac customers. Samsung has announced today a partnership with Westpac, so if you're both a Galaxy user and a Westpac customer, baby, you're in what we call the Samsung Pay Venn diagram overlap.

Samsung Pay is compatible with a range of Galaxy devices, including the Gear 3 smartwatch and upcoming S8 range.

The service first launched in Australia in mid-2016. Samsung Pay has previously partnered with Citibank and American Express to bring the mobile payments platform to MasterCard, Visa and Amex credit card holders. The freshly inked deal with Westpac makes it the first major bank to join the Samsung family.

While Apple's rival Pay service has partnered with ING Direct, Macquarie and some other smaller banks, it's currently at odds with Australia's Big Four.With contactless payment already being ubiquitous in Australia (really, who isn't payWaving already?), it might help Samsung pip Apple at the post.

You'll be able to add cards to your Galaxy device with a simple tap, thanks to the integrated NFC. The Galaxy S8's new security loadout also means that mobile payments can use an iris scan as well as the more traditional fingerprint and PIN to authenticate transactions. Privacy narcs rejoice.