Samsung to patch Galaxy S8's red display issue, report says

Many South Koreans received early units of Samsung's Galaxy S8 phones earlier this week, leading to reports of some units having odd, red-tinted displays.

But fret not, Samsung fans, the company will release a software update to fix the issue, reports ZDNet. Samsung said earlier in the week that the red tint was a software matter, not a hardware "quality issue."

It's not yet known when the update will hit, but local media has reported it'll begin circulating next week.

The S8 and S8 Plus launched today around the world, but some people who preordered the device in South Korea received their phones early. Pictures of S8 and S8 Plus devices with reddish displays were quickly posted to Instagram, as well as South Korean tech forums like Ruliweb and Ppomppu.

Samsung's S8 launch is under the microscope following last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. After numerous Note 7's around the world started overheating or catching fire, the electronics giant was forced to recall millions of units. It also comes as Samsung Electronics' de facto head, Jay Y. Park, stands trial in a political corruption scandal, in which he's accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye.

Samsung was contacted for comment.

