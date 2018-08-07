Note 9 leak may have just unveiled the whole package

Josh Miller/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event can't come fast enough. Scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 9, the company is expected to take the wraps off its stylus-wielding, high-end Note 9 phone at a New York presser.

But despite the event being only three days away, rumors are still circulating about the premium device. The latest laundry list of expected features was posted by Reddit user Wan997. In addition to corroborating a few previously floated speculations -- like a Fortnight gaming bundle and different colored S-Pen styluses -- the post also reported a new camera feature that notifies you of any possible issues (like too much motion blur or blinking eyes).

The Reddit post also lists a few rumors about Samsung's upcoming wearable, the Galaxy Watch. This includes more workout modes and a seven-day battery life.

Keep in mind that these tidbits of information are just rumors at this point. Samsung has not officially released anything about the phone and didn't immediately reply to a request for comment. That means it's best to take this info with a grain of salt -- at least until Thursday rolls around, when Samsung makes its announcement and CNET will be on the ground covering the news. Stay tuned.