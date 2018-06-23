Samsung's Galaxy S10 might ditch the iris scanner

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Although Samsung introduced iris scanning only two years ago with the Galaxy Note 7, it looks like it may be retiring the feature for the Galaxy S10, according to Korean publication The Bell.

The report claims that Samsung is already developing parts for the upcoming Galaxy S10, but has no plans to include an iris scanning module like in previous Galaxy phones.

Instead, Samsung may include an in-display fingerprint reader as an alternate authentication method, says the report. This feature was previously rumored for the Galaxy S10 for the Galaxy S10 and has appeared in other phones like the Vivo Nex.

Other rumors say that the Galaxy S10 may get better 3D-sensing front cameras. This could help improve Samsung's Intelligent Scan, another form of biometric authentication.

Samsung's iris scanning isn't perfect either. In the past, hackers were able to fool the iris scanner on the Galaxy S8 with a photo and a contact lens.

The Galaxy S10 is expected to arrive next year as a follow-up to the Galaxy S9.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.