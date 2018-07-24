Samsung wants to trademark a magnetic beetle dial and what the heck is it?

USPTO

Samsung has applied for a trademark named the "Samsung Magbee" and it's a bit of a head scratcher.

The application, which was filed in November but is still under examination from the US Patent and Trademark Office, describes Magbee as a "magnetic beetle" and a "sleek wireless dial wheel" for wireless audio and sound bar speakers.

The trademark's illustration, as spotted by the Verge and other sites, shows a minimalistic line drawing of a beetle.

We're not sure what a magnetic beetle has to do with audio technology, but we do know that this isn't Samsung's first foray into magnetic dials. Earlier in January, the company unveiled the VL5 wireless speaker.

The VL5's volume can be adjusted with a magnetic dial, which can stick to any magnetic surface, similar to the Surface Dial that Microsoft announced in 2016.

Perhaps Samsung's version of its big dial will take shape of a giant beetle, in which case that's giving us some serious scarab-beetle-from-the-Mummy-movies vibes.

Samsung did not immediately reply for a request to comment.