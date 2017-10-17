CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung lets loose new tracking device for your kids and pets

It’s called the Connect Tag and its the first of its kind to use narrowband technology, according to Samsung. Stay safe, kids.

Don't use those creepy babysitter-monitoring dolls to keep tabs on your children and pets.

Instead, Samsung has a slightly smaller and less sinister-looking device than a Teddy Ruxpin lookalike. It's called the Connect Tag, which Samsung claims is the first to employ narrowband network technology, optimising data and battery usage for a week-long lifespan before needing a charge.

The device uses a combination of GPS, Wi-Fi-based positioning and Cell ID to track location. It measures in at 4.21 centimetres in length, and at a thickness of 1.19 centimetres it's smaller than your average Tamagotchi. It's also waterproof. 

Compatible with Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, the Connect Tag uses GPS to put up a geofence around your house, setting off lights or the TV when you, wearing the tag, arrive, or alerting you through the Android Samsung Connect app when a person or item has left the set virtual zone.

This has the potential to be a cheaper option than the other tracking tech out there. The Apple Watch Series 2 can track loved ones over Wi-Fi, but sets you back $369, £369 or AU$529. You can GPS-track your luggage using connected carry-on suitcases from Bluesmart, for example, coming in at $270 on Amazon. Whistle is the leader in canine-companion tech, with its latest GPS device, Whistle 3, coming in at $100 on eBay.

There's no price yet, with the Samsung Connect Tag set for sale in South Korea before hitting other countries, which Samsung says will be soon.

