South Korea approves arrest of Samsung's leader

Getty Images

Samsung's de-factor leader may be facing jail time.

A South Korean court on Friday (Korea time) approved a warrant for the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the acting head of Samsung Group, in connection with a political scandal in the country, according to reports from Dow Jones and the Associated Press. Lee has been accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye.

The move reverses a decision from last month where the Seoul Central District Court in South Korea rejected a request for an arrest warrant for Lee, Samsung's 48-year-old vice chairman. Along with bribery, Lee has also been accused of embezzlement and perjury. It's unclear why the court changed its mind.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Samsung Group, the parent company of Samsung Electronics, became ensnared in the "Choi-gate" corruption probe facing Park a few months ago. Its offices have been raided several times on suspicion that the presidential office influenced the decision by South Korea's state-run pension fund to back Samsung's merger plan last year.

At issue is whether millions in donations Samsung made to two foundations controlled by President Park's friend and confidant, Choi Soon-sil, were bribes to get the South Korean pension fund to back a merger between two of Samsung Group's holding companies. The merger strengthened the Lee family's control over Samsung.

Samsung Chairman Kun-Hee Lee has been in poor health for the past couple of years, and his only son, Jay Y. Lee, has assumed some responsibilities overseeing the conglomerate that makes up more than a fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product. The younger Lee was handpicked by his father to one day take control of the company. An investigation -- or even worse, a prosecution -- by the South Korean government could delay those plans.

Samsung has said it made the payments but denied they were made in exchange for political favors. Choi has denied taking any part in the merger, while Lee has testified that he didn't play a role in Samsung's decision to make $17 million in donations to Choi.