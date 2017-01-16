Samsung heir formally accused of bribery by prosecutors

Enlarge Image Photo by Pool, Getty Images

A South Korean prosecutor has requested an arrest warrant be issued for the acting head of Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee.

Lee is accused of bribing the suspended South Korean president, Park Geun-hye, in the form of multi-million dollar donations to organisations allegedly connected to President Park, reports The New York Times.

Donations were made to two foundations controlled by Park's friend and confidant, Choi Soon-sil. Special prosecutor Park Young-soo last week made the accusation that these donations were bribes, given in exchange to get the South Korean pension fund to back a merger between two of Samsung Group's holding companies.

The merger, between Samsung's C&T Corp. construction and trading business and its Cheil Industries chemicals business, helped solidify the Lee family's grip on Samsung group. The merger was polarizing among shareholders, and the South Korean pension fund, which held an 11.6 percent stake in Samsung C&T and a 5 percent stake in Cheil Industries, was key in it getting approved.

Lee last month testified in a National Assembly hearing that he had nothing to do with Samsung's choice to make $17 million in donations to Choi, reported The New York Times. Instead, he suggested the company was a victim of extortion rather than engaging in bribery.

Lee is the vice chairman of Samsung, but has been acting as the company's head since his father Lee Kun-Hee was hospitalized in 2014 following a heart attack.

On Monday, prosecutor Park said he had asked of a Seoul court for an arrest warrant to be issued for Lee. The court has not yet granted the request, according to the NY Times.

Its leader being formally accused of presidential bribery is a bad start to 2017, a year Samsung needed to be strong in following last year's Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. After several devices caught flames around the world, the company was forced to recall millions of Galaxy Note 7s -- costing itself billions.

Samsung was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

South Korea's government has been in an uneasy state over allegations that President Park confided in her friend Choi, who has no official role in the government. Choi in turn has been accused of extorting millions in bribes. Prosecutors have indicted Choi and two of Park's former aids for extortion, fraud and divulging classified information. Millions of protesters have gathered on the streets to demand Park's ouster, and the Korean National Assembly last month voted to impeach her.

