Samsung is reportedly testing an Android Go phone

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung may be testing a budget-priced phone that runs on Google's Android Go -- an operating system meant for lower-end phones.

According to SamMobile, a phone with the model number of SM-J260G is reportedly being tested internationally in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The report says that this Android Go phone would offer a simple Android experience, which would mark a much different strategy than Samsung employs on its Galaxy phone line. Samsung often adds its own features into its Android phones, including the Bixby assistant and AR Emoji features seen on its recent Galaxy S9 phones.

CNET has reached out to Samsung for comment and will update should we hear back.