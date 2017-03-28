Samsung plans to sell refurbished Note 7 phones

Samsung has a three-point plan to refurbish or recycle the disastrous device, which was recalled due to a fire risk.

Samsung says it plans to bring the troubled Galaxy Note 7 back as a refurbished device, pending the OK from regulators in the territories in which the phone was sold.

The Korean electronics giant issued a recall of the Note 7 in late 2016 after a number of devices caught fire, due to what the company called a design failure and a manufacturing defect. The cost of the recall is estimated at $3 billion.

Samsung has outlined a three-point plan for the recalled devices that includes using them as "refurbished phones or rental phones where applicable," the company said in a statement.

If that is not permitted by local regulators, it will determine whether the phones have any "salvageable components" and extract any materials "using environmentally friendly methods."

