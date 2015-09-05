Samsung Gear S2, Sony's 4K phone and more favourite IFA tech in CNET UK podcast 448

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

BERLIN -- IFA 2015, the annual tech-fest, has rained down its fury upon us, with a deluge of exotic new gadgets from the likes of Sony, Samsung, LG, Panasonic and many more.

In this special episode of the UK's greatest tech podcast -- special mostly because it's the first episode to be recorded beneath the obscuring, secluded boughs of a tree we found near the convention centre -- we rattle through our favourite new products.

You'll learn all about the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, Panasonic's first commercial OLED TV, the rolling, perennially delightful "Star Wars" BB-8 remote control droid, and much more. It's been a great show this year, and we're excited to bring you all the news.

Hit play now, and don't forget to let us know what you're looking forward to in the comments below. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? Hit play and enjoy.

CNET UK podcast 448 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

