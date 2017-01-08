Samsung blinks first, makes Gear smartwatches work with your iPhone

Up Next Putin ordered campaign to influence US election, say intel agencies

The Apple Watch doesn't work with Android phones -- but your Samsung watch might now work with Apple. Today, Samsung has released a pair of apps on Apple's iOS App Store which allow the Samsung Gear S2, Gear S3, and Gear Fit 2 wearables to pair and work with Apple's iPhones.

Mind you, it's not every single iPhone ever made (see a full list below), and it's not clear whether every single feature of these watches will work seamlessly. Here's how Samsung described the Gear S3 support in an email:

"While features and functions will vary by device, iOS users will be able to enjoy the Samsung Gear S3's timeless and stylish design, IP68 water and dust resistance, as well as the built-in GPS, Alti/barometer and Speedometer apps. Users will also be able to track their fitness by monitoring distance and route traveled, running pace, calories burned and heart rate."

We'll have a full review of the Samsung Gear S3 for you next month, including impressions of this new feature.

Enlarge Image Photo by Juan Garzón/CNET

In the meantime, if you've got an iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus or iPhone SE running iOS 9.0 or above, you can check out the apps for yourself here (for Gear S watch) and here (for Gear Fit).