Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will cost the same as the Apple iPad Pro 9.7

Samsung has finally dished the details on how much the Galaxy Tab S3 will cost and when you'll be able to buy it. The 9.7-inch tablet will be available on March 24 for $600 -- preorders on Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung's website start today. (UK and Australian pricing was not available at the time of posting, but for comparison, the iPad Pro 9.7 starts at £549 or AU$849.)

A listing leaked on Best Buy's website earlier this week suggested that it would be cost the same as the base Apple iPad Pro. To be sure, $600 is a lofty price for a tablet, but not a high-end one. The Apple iPad Pro 9.7 and Google Pixel C, two of the best tablets, are similarly priced.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the first HDR-ready tablet, features a fashionable all-glass design and includes a comfy stylus. It's definitely gunning for the iPad's crown. Its specs also seem promisingly speedy, but we'll have to wait until we test it ourselves to see if it's a true contender.