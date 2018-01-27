CNET

Samsung's next big phone could look a lot like the last one... at least on the front. But on the back, it could end up fixing one of the S8's biggest annoyances.

Frequent Twitter leaker Evan Blass posted what looks like a clear photo and details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at VentureBeat. The phones, which are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's Feb. 25 event in Barcelona, don't look different on the outside: they seem identical in design to Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

However, both phones, according to the report, differ in specs. Blass suspects March 16 will be the on-sale date for the phones (per the date on the phone displays seen in the photo on his post).

The fingerprint sensor is also expected to be realigned, placed below a vertical camera array for what could be easier access (but once again, on the back).

These are the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ https://t.co/deXGg39m0d pic.twitter.com/RNGezrF4Bs — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Rumored Galaxy S9 specs:

5.8-inch Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (US and China, Samsung Exynos 9810 (everywhere else)



4GB RAM



64GB storage



12 megapixel single rear camera, variable aperture



8 megapixel front camera



Rear fingerprint sensor



Stereo speakers

Rumored Galaxy S9 Plus specs:

6.2-inch Super AMOLED display



Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (US and China, Samsung Exynos 9810 (everywhere else)



6GB RAM



128GB storage



Dual rear 12MP cameras, one variable aperture



8MP front camera



Rear fingerprint sensor



Stereo speakers



It seems like the more wild experimental dreams of future smartphones may not be in the S9 or S9 Plus after all... but we'll see soon.