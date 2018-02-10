Looks like Galaxy S9 will keep the headphone jack alive

Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Notice anything interesting about this alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy S9?

No, I'm not talking about that weird block underneath the phone, or the return of the Bixby button. (Drat?) I'm talking about the perfectly round hole in the bottom-left corner.

It's a headphone jack. A headphone jack on the Galaxy S9. Our precious 3.5mm port ain't dead yet, folks!

That's assuming these renders are legit, of course -- remember, we're talking about a phone that hasn't been officially announced. (Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 on Feb. 25 in Barcelona, Spain. Here's everything else we know about the phone.)

But considering this render comes from Evan Blass, a man with a track record for accurate leaks (including previous Samsung products), it's a pretty safe bet.

And speaking of leaked Galaxy S9 renders, perhaps you'd care to look at the phone in a lovely shade of lilac? Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.