Your Galaxy S9 just unlocked a new kind of app: ARCore

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, two of the hottest Android phones on the market, now support ARCore, Google's augmented reality app platform.

This means Galaxy S9 owners are now able to try out ARCore-based augmented reality apps, which use your phone's camera to place virtual objects in the real world. You can use this to measure objects in your house, add 3D creatures to your photos or play video games in the streets of your neighborhood.

The Galaxy S9 already has AR -- as seen in Samsung's creepy-looking AR Emoji -- but support for ARCore has the potential to make AR on the phone much better.

To start using ARCore apps, you can download the ARCore by Google app, and then search "ARCore" in the Google Play Store.

Google revealed in February that older Samsung phones like the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8 support ARCore. The Galaxy S9 was later added to this list, but did not come with ARCore support from the get-go.

[Via SamMobile]