The appeal of phone VR is simplicity and affordability: Just use a $100-ish set of goggles and your phone, and you're set. Samsung gummed that up a bit over the last couple of years by requiring slightly different new models of Gear VR to fit its newer phones, most recently the Note 8 last year.

Samsung's newest phones, the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, didn't debut with any new VR hardware. But they do work with the Gear VR. However, they only work with the Note 8 model released in September last year, not the nearly identical Galaxy S8 version that debuted in March that same year.

How do you know you're getting the correct Gear VR model? The Note 8 version might be referred to as a "Note 8-compatible" model. This guide to Gear VR model numbers could help. (The model number to look for is SR-325.)

So, to be clear, Samsung advises using that midyear Note 8 version for the best fit. According to Samsung, the S8 version might damage the S9 and not fit perfectly.

I didn't get to try putting the Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus into an older Gear VR headset to test this during my brief hands-on time, but I'd take Samsung's advice and stick with a Note 8 model to try Oculus mobile apps safely.

The GS9 and GS9 Plus are also Daydream View-ready.

Samsung hasn't confirmed any changes to VR content when using the new phones, but Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 845 processor inside the Galaxy S9 has lots of optimizations for AR and VR that could promise big changes down the road, including inside-out motion tracking using the phone's cameras, something that Google's standalone Mirage Solo headset does, but the Gear VR doesn't yet.

With Oculus unveiling its own mobile standalone headset, the Oculus Go, sometime this year, and Samsung already having indicated ambitions to make its own standalone VR headset, maybe this downplaying of VR in early 2018 suggests other developments in the works. Or, Samsung is shifting its focus a bit to AR. But either way, it's good news if you already own a Gear VR headset... and bad news if it isn't a Gear VR headset bought after September 2017.

