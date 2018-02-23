Livestream

After doing its own thing last year, Samsung returns to dominate Mobile World Congress 2018 on Sunday with the reveal of its next flagship phones, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

The latest members of Samsung's large and high-powered Galaxy family give Samsung its first opportunity to return Apple's iPhone X serve that was debuted last September. We don't know what exactly Samsung will give us just yet, but as the event is titled "The Camera. Reimagined," something about taking photos is a good guess. Other rumors include a face unlock tool, a virtual fingerprint reader, a fast wireless charger and Qualcomm's's Snapdragon 845 processor.

The event takes place in Barcelona this Sunday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. local time (find when the when in starts in your time zone). If you can't make it to Spain, fear not as you only have to bookmark this page to watch the event live.

Of course, CNET will bring you all the details of the new phones as the event unfolds, followed by top analysis of what it all means from Samsung, Apple and the entire wireless industry. Our editors Roger Cheng, Jessica Dolcourt and Andrew Hoyle will be on the ground in Spain, so also follow them on Twitter at @RogerWCheng, @jdolcourt and @Batteryhq for the sights and sounds as it all happens.

Back in San Francisco, Brian Tong, Lexy Savvides and Stephen Beacham will host a live show around the event and will take your calls and tweets. They'll kick it off at 8:30 a.m. PT (convert to your time zone), a half-hour before Samsung takes the stage.

