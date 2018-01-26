Enlarge Image Poetic Cases

The Galaxy S9 is coming on Feb. 25 and we've heard plenty of rumors about what to expect next month. So now comes another question: what will our color choices be?

Samsung typically sticks to safe, neutral tones like arctic silver, orchid gray and midnight black.

Poetic Cases, which makes cases for Samsung phones, has made its cases for the Galaxy S9 Plus available for preorder. In these listings the case maker depicts clear renderings of what it thinks the Galaxy S9 Plus will look like, and so far it's chosen silver and gray like last year's Galaxy S8 phones.

If silver and gray aren't really your style, a video of a Galaxy S9 dummy unit popped up showing the phone in black. It's worth noting that this is not a real Galaxy S9, but it could give us an idea what a black S9 may look like.

The Poetic Cases render also falls in line with other rumors about the S9 Plus carrying a dual-camera setup. The render suggests a fingerprint reader below the vertically stacked camera array.

It's important to take these renders with a grain of salt because they are not official Samsung renders, and it's likely that Poetic Cases just chose common shades, without knowing something we don't. Poetic Cases and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked to confirm the color options.

Samsung has also been known to splash out with shades like gold and coral blue, as well as promotional and special edition hues around the world, like a burgundy Galaxy S8 and pink Galaxy S8 Plus. While Samsung often introduces a model with one splashier color, it may come late to some markets, if it comes at all.

According to Samsung's Galaxy S9 announcement invites, the S9 phones will focus on camera upgrades. For all the other surprises, stay tuned to CNET's live coverage of Samsung's Feb. 25 Unpacked event.

