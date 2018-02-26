CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Australian pricing, release date

Samsung just revealed its Australian pricing for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Here's how much you can expect to be paying.

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung has just revealed its pricing for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

You can expect to pay AU$1,199 for the 64GB version and AU$1,349 for 256GB of storage. The S9 Plus will cost AU$1,349 for 64GB and AU$1,499 for 256GB. The phone is available in Coral Blue, Midnight Black and the new Lilac Purple. 

The phone will officially be released on 16 March, but preorders will be open on the Samsung website from Monday, 26 February.

CNET went hands on with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress, you can find all the details here

Telstra is opening preorders for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at 12:01 a.m. AEDT on 27 February with the phone going on sale on 16 March. It will only offer the 256GB S9 and S9 Plus in Midnight Black. You can preorder through Telstra's website.

Optus preorders also open on 27 February with the phone available in-store and online on 16 March. More details available on Optus' website.

Vodafone is shaving a couple of bucks off Samsung's RRP, selling the S9 outright for AU$1,188 and the S9 Plus for AU$1,332. You'll be able to buy the device in-store and through Vodafone's website.

Amaysim is opening preorders on 27 February and customers will be able to buy the phone outright from 16 March. Amaysim doesn't offer contracts, but you can opt to pay the phone off through monthly handset repayments -- more details on the Amaysim website.

When the S9 and S9 Plus hit stores you can expect a better camera (including better low-light shooting and a super slow-mo mode), iris scanning and facial recognition with Animoji-like AR emojis, and an IP68 water-resistant body capable of wireless charging. Check out our spec comparison below and read our full first impressions here of the S9 and S9 Plus here

Samsung Galaxy S9 specs versus Galaxy S8 and Note 8


 Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S8 Samsung Galaxy Note 8
Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels 6.3-inch; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Pixel density 570ppi 570ppi 522ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 5.9x2.9x0.31 in 6.4x2.9x0.34 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 147.7x68.7x8.5mm 148.9x68.1x8mm 162.5x74.8x8.6mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.75 oz; 163g 5.5 oz; 155g 6.9 oz, 195g
Mobile software Android 8.0 Oreo Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz), or octa-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) or octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz) or octa-core Samsung Exynos 8895
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 6GB
Expandable storage Up to 400GB Up to 2TB Up to 2TB
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 3,300mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes Yes Yes
Special features Dual-aperture camera, water-resistant (IP68); super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; Gigabit LTE-ready S Pen stylus, water-resistant, wireless charging, Gigabit LTE-ready
Price off-contract (USD) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) AT&T: $750; Verizon: $720; T-Mobile: $750; Sprint: $750; US Cellular: $675 AT&T: $950; Verizon: $960; T-Mobile: $930; Sprint: $960; US Cellular: $963
Price (GBP) £739 £689 £869
Price (AUD) AU $1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,199 AU$1,499
