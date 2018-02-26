Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung has just revealed its pricing for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

You can expect to pay AU$1,199 for the 64GB version and AU$1,349 for 256GB of storage. The S9 Plus will cost AU$1,349 for 64GB and AU$1,499 for 256GB. The phone is available in Coral Blue, Midnight Black and the new Lilac Purple.

The phone will officially be released on 16 March, but preorders will be open on the Samsung website from Monday, 26 February.

CNET went hands on with the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at Mobile World Congress, you can find all the details here.

Telstra is opening preorders for the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus at 12:01 a.m. AEDT on 27 February with the phone going on sale on 16 March. It will only offer the 256GB S9 and S9 Plus in Midnight Black. You can preorder through Telstra's website.

Optus preorders also open on 27 February with the phone available in-store and online on 16 March. More details available on Optus' website.

Vodafone is shaving a couple of bucks off Samsung's RRP, selling the S9 outright for AU$1,188 and the S9 Plus for AU$1,332. You'll be able to buy the device in-store and through Vodafone's website.

Amaysim is opening preorders on 27 February and customers will be able to buy the phone outright from 16 March. Amaysim doesn't offer contracts, but you can opt to pay the phone off through monthly handset repayments -- more details on the Amaysim website.

When the S9 and S9 Plus hit stores you can expect a better camera (including better low-light shooting and a super slow-mo mode), iris scanning and facial recognition with Animoji-like AR emojis, and an IP68 water-resistant body capable of wireless charging. Check out our spec comparison below and read our full first impressions here of the S9 and S9 Plus here.