Josh Miller/CNET

If you're on a specific carrier in a specific country, your Samsung Galaxy S8 or Note 8 may already have the Android 8.0 Oreo update, but many are still waiting.

In an update on Samsung's community site, the electronics giant announced a rollout for all S8 and Note 8 phones (including unlocked phones) should be complete within three weeks.

"We understand that many of you have Unlocked Galaxy S8/+ and Note 8 devices and may be wondering why those with Carrier models are seeing the updates first," said the forum post. "We're working with our Carriers to get Oreo out to ALL eligible Galaxy S8/+ and Note 8 devices within the next 2-3 weeks."

Samsung initially launched the Oreo operating system on the S8 phones in February before removing it as a result of a reboot glitch.

The Oreo update has been available on other Android phones for over six months now. Its main selling point is a dramatic increase in speed and an ability to better manage the apps you don't use. Many Samsung users have been frustrated with the rollout delays. The issue is with testing.

"The reason for this is that Unlocked devices must go through more rigorous testing than Carrier-specific devices because we need to make sure there is proper network functionality across ALL supported networks."

Meanwhile, Samsung's newly released Galaxy S9 range launched with Oreo.