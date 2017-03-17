Samsung's Galaxy S8 could reportedly shoot 1,000fps videos

You might not need your old video camera if you're getting a Galaxy S8. The upcoming Samsung phone is rumored to capture video at 1,000 frames per second (fps), according to SamMobile, which cites Korean tech news site Naver. The report adds that it may have two front cameras, one for iris scanning and the other for selfies.

Sarah Tew/CNET

A 1,000fps video frame rate would leave other flagship phones in the dust -- that'd be over eight times faster than the iPhone 7, which records slow-motion 1080p video at 120fps (and 720p video at 240fps). It would also surpass the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which shoots slow-motion video at a max of 960fps.

Super high fps video is important for slow-mo playback. The larger number of images you capture per second keep the action smooth the slower you play it back, but it can also take up a massive amount of storage space. Cameras often capture 4K video at a rate of 30fps.

The Galaxy S8 could feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera and a second 3.7-megapixel front-facing camera that would be used for unlocking the phone with your iris scan, according to the report. Samsung also had an iris scanner in the Galaxy Note 7, and we've heard other rumors that it could come to the Galaxy S8 too.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8 on March 29. Until then, read the full list of Galaxy S8 rumors here.

Samsung declined to comment for this story.