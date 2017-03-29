It's finally happening.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 is being officially unveiled on Wednesday in New York. For Samsung, the stakes are huge: After the Galaxy Note 7 battery fire fiasco, this is the company's chance to show off its comeback phone, and it pretty much has to be a home run.
The press conference starts at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. UK and 2 a.m. AEDT. You can watch the action live from Lincoln Center above, and follow live coverage from CNET's Jessica Dolcourt, Shara Tibken and Roger Cheng, who will be on the ground.
We'll also be adding links to our stories in real time as they become available.
