Samsung turns Google Play Music into phones' default player

Samsung is making Google the go-to source for music on its new phones, and it's throwing in some free perks for new buyers.

With the launch of the Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Friday, Google's Play Music streaming-tunes service will be the default player and service on new Samsung phones and tablets worldwide, Google said in a blog post.

Customers who buy a new Samsung phone or tablet will get two bonus deals. As part of the partnership, new-device owners can upload and stream up to 100,000 of their own songs to Google Play Music free -- twice the storage offered to regular Google Play Music subscribers. They'll also get a three-month free trial of Google Play Music. (The typical free trial lasts 30 days.)

Google Play Music will work with Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant competing with the likes of Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. When Bixby launches later this spring, subscribers can ask the assistant to play a favorite song or music genre, and Bixby will fire up relevant tunes on Google Play Music.

Samsung, which is the biggest maker of devices running Google's Android system, took a circuitous route to the partnership with Google. Samsung launched its own music service for its devices, Milk Music, in 2014, but it struggled to gain traction. The company gave up on the product in August, at the time encouraging users to switch over to Deezer, the underlying service that powered Milk.

