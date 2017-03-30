Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus comes with $99 earphones for free

2:14 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Samsung's new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will come with some goodies.

The new phones will pack in a free pair of AKG earbuds in the box, which can also be bought separately for $99. Samsung boasts the wired AKG by Harman brand earphones as a "comfortable hybrid canal fit" for noise cancellation, and made from metal-fabric, to prevent it from tangling in your pockets.

It's unclear how the earphones will perform, but CNET has rated AKG highly in the past, calling the AKG N60 NC the "best on-ear noise-canceling headphones" of 2017.

Samsung fans who shell out an extra $99 for the limited edition bundle will also get AKG's over-ear Bluetooth headphones along with a 256GB memory card.

The phones will be available on April 21 globally, and is up for pre-order on March 30.

You can see our full preview of the Galaxy S8 here, and the Galaxy S8 Plus here.