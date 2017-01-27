Samsung Galaxy S8 rumored to launch March 29

Ready for another Samsung rumor-go-round for Samsung's Galaxy S8 phones? The electronics giant's newest flagship phone will come in two versions -- one with a 5.8-inch screen and the other at 6.2 inches -- that cover nearly 85 percent of their bodies, according to Evan Blass, known for an enviable record of breaking tech stories under his twitter handle @evleaks.

"Because they lack the traditional navigation buttons found on handsets in this line," the phones will be even larger than the Galaxy Note," Blass wrote Thursday in Venture Beat.

Samsung's latest flagship phones have been a hot topic for more a month as the the Korean company gets a new chance to show off impressive designs that, you know, don't explode or catch fire, as the Galaxy Note 7 did last year. A next-generation follow-up to the Galaxy S7 that was released last March, the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to help Samsung regain buyers' confidence as well as attract consumers who've never bought a Samsung phone before.

We now know that Samsung's battery problems stemmed from a series of unfortunate events -- with two unrelated design flaws. We also know the Galaxy S8 will use Samsung's revised 8-point testing procedure and leave more space inside for the battery.

The phones are likely to be unveiled Marcy 29 at Unpacked in New York, Blass wrote. That's three weeks sooner than the current rumored timeframe of April 13 or 14, depending on the time zone you happen to be in. Both dates mark a big change from past unveilings, which typically happened at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, set this year for February 27 to March 2.

Samsung declined to comment.