Alleged Samsung Galaxy S8 leak shows off the virtual home button

The Samsung Galaxy S8 floodgates have opened and we're seeing more alleged leaks almost every day. The latest view was tweeted by Slashleaks last night and gives a potential look at the elusive phone.

Samsung decided to forgo the usual tradition of revealing its latest Galaxy S phone at Mobile World Congress this year. Instead, it will announce its next phone at a Samsung Unboxed event on March 29. Though the company has done a good job keeping the design a mystery, numerous pictures and videos claiming to be the S8 have begun to circulate around the web. While we can't confirm the validity of these leaks, they line up pretty well with some of the rumors we've seen.

The image to the right shows a phone that is almost all display, with minimal bezels on the top and bottom. In order to make the screen-to-body ratio bigger, the leaks suggest that Samsung has incorporated virtual navigation buttons and moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone. These images give us a good look at what could be a home button on the bottom of the display.

Looking at the leaks from all angles show you the following:

Inclusion of a headphone jack (sigh of relief).

Possible USB-C port at the bottom.

Possible SIM card or microSD slot at the top.

Front and rear cameras.

The poster also labeled which images show the Galaxy S8 and which show the larger S8 Plus -- check the corner for the red indicator.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

