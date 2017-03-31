Samsung Unpacked, unpacked: Girt by CNET podcast 104

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

In the wee hours on Thursday morning, Samsung took to the stage in New York at the Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. It's been a rocky couple of months for the mobile arm of the South Korean electronics giant, and it remains to be seen whether the new Galaxy range can be a phoenix from the ashes.

To talk through the new phone's features and all the behind-the-scenes testing to avoid another Note 7 disaster, we're joined by CNET's Editor-in-Chief, Connie Guglielmo.

The big question is how much the Note 7 recalls matter to Samsung's customers, and whether the S8 is enough for Samsung to reclaim the mobile throne. It certainly looks impressive on paper: wireless charging, water resistance, a new virtual assistant and very impressive design. But Samsung has a harder mission ahead. It needs to sell safety first.

CNET's Samsung Galaxy 8 coverage

And with an American guest in the office, we also talk about the best biscuits Australia has on offer. No, really.

Girt by CNET podcast 104 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe to Girt by CNET

iTunes (MP3)

RSS (MP3)

Google Play

CNET RSS

Tune in Radio

Sound Cloud

Sticher