Did we just almost get a dual camera Galaxy S8?

The Samsung Galaxy S8 announced last week has a huge display, facial recognition, and Bixby, but it didn't get the two camera lenses on the back that were prevalent in rumors leading up to the Unpacked launch event. Now, some photos of alleged Galaxy S8 Plus prototypes recently surfaced showing off a dual camera set up, which contrasts with the lone rear camera that the Galaxy S8 actually has.

Enlarge Image Weibo via Sam Mobile

More and more phonemakers like Apple, LG and Huawei sell phones with two lenses on the back. It's notable that Samsung, usually on the forefront of phone trends, missed an opportunity to add dual lenses on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

We can't be sure if the device in question is a legitimate prototype, and Samsung didn't respond to a request for comment. The image features an all-black rear casing with the Samsung logo. What looks like two vertically stacked cameras appear above the logo along with the camera's flash. We don't see a fingerprint reader to the left of the camera array, which is where it is on the Galaxy S8.

The sticker on the back of the device has the code SM-G955F, which is the same model number of the Galaxy S8 Plus. While CNET was not able to independently prove the authenticity of the device, the model numbers are the same.

Dual cameras may still be on Samsung's mind. The company tweeted last month that its new Exynos 9 chip supports dual camera image processing, which might show that the company is still working on bringing dual cameras to future phones.

Fingers crossed that it comes to the Galaxy Note 8.