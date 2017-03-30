Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus Australian pricing and availability

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

All eyes are on the South Korean electronics giant's follow-up to last year's ill-fated Note 7. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available for preorder from March 31 ahead of a street date of April 28.

The Galaxy S8 is packing in water resistance, an edge-to-edge screen design, expandable storage and an option for wireless charging. Also announced overnight was the S8 plus, the bigger-screen sibling of the S8. You can read more about what the phone means for Samsung here, and our early hands-on impressions here (or for the S8 Plus here). Before you do that, though, scroll down for the quick and dirty details and local pricing for Aussies. As an added bonus, the S8 will be capable of 1 Gbps speeds, which with Australian mobile networks, makes it the fastest phone in the world. Goodbye data limits.

Key specs

Water-resistance rating IP68

Wireless charging

64GB storage, microSD expansion to 2TB

5.8-inch screen on S8, 6.2-inch screen on S8 Plus

Android 7.0

Bixby virtual assistant

The phones will retail outright for AU$1,199 (the Galaxy S8) and AU$1,349 (the Galaxy S8 Plus). Those are both the 64GB storage models, and the local range includes midnight black, orchid gray and maple gold by way of fancily named colour options.

If you're looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy S8 on plan, it will be available through Telstra, Virgin Mobile, Optus and Vodafone. Check out the telcos for more details on their ranges of plans, but if data's your game, the top-tier options from Telstra and Optus look like this: