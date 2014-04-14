Samsung Galaxy S5 launch-day sales soar, report says

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S5 is off to a strong start, claims a new report out of Korea.

Samsung's flagship handset, which launched worldwide on Friday, surpassed the launch-day sales of last year's Galaxy S4 by roughly 30 percent, reported ZDNet Korea, a CNET sister site. In some markets, Galaxy S5 sales were double that of the Galaxy S4, according to the report.

Samsung so far has not reported launch-day sales, but sellouts in several markets around the world were recorded. ZDNet Korea claimed it spoke with an unnamed Samsung representative who said that Galaxy S5 sales so far are in the millions. Last year, Samsung said it sold more than 10 million Galaxy S4 smartphones to retailers and wireless operators less than a month after that handset's debut.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S5 on Friday across the world. The device comes with a 5.1-inch HD display and runs Android 4.4 KitKat . Samsung has also polished its TouchWiz user interface to give the software a bit more user-friendliness.

CNET has contacted Samsung for comment on the report. We will update this story when we have more information.