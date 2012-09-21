Samsung Galaxy S3 4G on sale now through Optus, Virgin

Optus is now selling its first 4G smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S3 4G, with prices starting from AU$51 per month.

(Credit: Samsung)

The telco's subsidiary, Virgin Mobile, is also offering the Samsung handset.

Both carriers offer the new handset on a range of plans, starting from AU$30 per month, up to and including unlimited plans on both services. Both have plans totalling AU$66 per month, where Optus offers AU$650 worth of calls and 1.5GB of data, and Virgin offers AU$700 worth of calls and 3GB.

Full plan details for both carriers can be found listed on WhistleOut.

The Galaxy S3 is the first 4G phone on the newly launched Optus LTE network, though only by a day. Apple's iPhone 5 joins it on store shelves today, too. Telstra is also expected to range the 4G variant of the popular Samsung flagship phone in the near future.