White and black Samsung Galaxy S10 revealed in alleged photo leaks

With Samsung's next flagship phone, the Galaxy S10, just around the corner on Feb. 20, you can expect a steady stream of leaks and rumors until then. On Monday we got two image leaks showing off what appears to be white and black versions of the upcoming devices, as reported by Tech Radar.

A post from frequent Twitter leaker Evan Blass was simply a picture of what looks like a pearly white Galaxy S10 showing its row of three rear cameras and just a hint of the Samsung "G." It was posted as part of an earlier thread that supposedly showed the display and its hole-punch camera notch.

Purported dummy models of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus in black also appeared on site Slash Leaks. Unlike the image of the white version, you can see the entire device in the Slash Leak photos -- front, back and bottom.

Slash Leaks

Slash Leaks

If these are in fact the S10 and S10 Plus, you can see the size difference between the two as well as the front camera placement and that there's still a headphone jack.

Samsung did not immediately reply to a request for comment.