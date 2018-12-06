Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus renders show what the Infinity-O display may look like

With the Samsung Galaxy S10 expected in the beginning of 2019, rumors and unofficial renders of the phone are starting to trickle in.

The latest renders of the larger Galaxy S10 Plus come courtesy of 91Mobiles in conjunction with tipster OnLeaks. OnLeaks has published several renders of rumored phones before their release, but this report should still be taken with a grain of salt until we see the real thing.

So... Let me start all over again... Now THIS IS (still) your very first and early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS10 Plus! (updated official looking 5K renders + 360° video) on behalf of @91mobiles -> https://t.co/oED66jddR2 Cheers! 😙 pic.twitter.com/WSybUEuElf — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 4, 2018

The images show the device boasting six cameras total. There are four rear cameras and two cameras on the front. The front cameras are especially interesting because they are placed off-center and show through a cutout in the display. We've seen this display before advertised as Samsung's Infinity-O design, which is rumored to replace the Infinity Display that first appeared on the Galaxy S8.

Other rumored specs for the Galaxy S10 Plus include:

6.4-inch curved edge AMOLED display



QHD screen resolution

In-display fingerprint sensor



A new version of Samsung's face unlock

3.5mm audio jack and USB-C port



Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 or Exynos 9820 chip (depending on market)



3,700mAh battery



The images also show the phone in Samsung's new Ice Blue color, which recently debuted on the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus and Note 9.

Samsung declined to comment.