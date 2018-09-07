Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus could get blazing-fast 5G, says report

James Martin/CNET

5G, the next generation of super-fast mobile data, is expected to take off next year. Samsung's next flagship phone may be able to take advantage of it.

Samsung will reportedly release both 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus next year, according to South Korean publication The Bell. Samsung may release three different models of the Galaxy S10 (think Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 Lite), with a 5G option coming only to the Galaxy S10 Plus, says The Bell.

A 5G Galaxy S10 Plus would reportedly require four to five more antennas and cost more than the 4G version, so Samsung may keep the cost down for the rest of the Galaxy S10 line by making the 5G option only available to its most premium phone, according to the report.

5G is expected to enhance network speeds, coverage and the responsiveness of wireless networks. Carriers AT&T and Verizon have already launched early 5G coverage, with more carriers paving the way. Now it's up to the phone makers to ensure that their phones can actually use 5G.

Samsung usually releases its new Galaxy S phones in February or March, but the company has said itself that the Galaxy S10 won't be its first 5G phone. While Samsung didn't specify which phone would be the first, that title may belong to Samsung's much-rumored foldable phone.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.