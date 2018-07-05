The Samsung Galaxy Note 9's stylus will be ready for action.
An FCC filing on Tuesday confirmed that the S Pen will add Bluetooth support, creating the potential of vastly expanding the accessory's functions and of distinguishing the Note 9 from rival Apple iPhones. Droid Life first reported the FCC filing and matched up the S Pen and Note 9 model numbers.
Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Note 9 -- set for unveiling August 9 -- will use the S Pen. Up to now, Note devices have used the stylus primarily for writing, drawing and navigating menus. With Bluetooth support, though, the S Pen could become a type of remote control.
Ice Universe, a leaker, tweeted over the weekend a prediction that the S Pen would add Bluetooth support and thus could be used for controlling music or self-timers. Picture taking is another possibility.
A Samsung representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Samsung Galaxy Note 9's S Pen will multi-task thanks to Bluetooth
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.