Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked photo looks legit

EVLeaks

As we count down to the official Galaxy Note 9 launch on Aug. 9, real info starts to replace the speculation and concept designs, and this is the closest we've seen that looks like a real marketing photo or render.

It also comes via prolific -- and generally accurate -- product leak disseminator Evan Blass. The photo shows the yellow S-Pen featured in the invitation to the announcement event, and confirms some of the speculation: a button on the stylus, likely for Bluetooth-connected operations, fingerprint sensor on the back and no notch, to name a few. The dual cameras are a wide-angle and telephoto based on the lens sizes.

Here's everything we know about the Note 9 so far.