Samsung is still in a pickle.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the South Korean company's endeavor to give athletes in this year's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games a Galaxy Note 8 may violate UN sanctions against two countries: North Korea and Iran.

For the time being, it's unclear whether or not Samsung will go ahead and give the phones to North Korean and Iranian athletes, decline giving the phones to them or require the athletes to return the phones after the games are over.

Until a decision has been made, however, you can take a look at the phone that's been causing such a dilemma. Unlike Samsung's Galaxy S7 Edge Olympic Games Limited Edition phone from 2016, it's available only to athletes -- consumers won't be able to get their hands on it.

The phone's hardware is identical to the Note 8 that's already available, but it includes a special Olympic logo on the back and Olympic-themed wallpaper. In addition, there's a preloaded app called Pyeong Chang 2018 (after the county where the games are held in South Korea), which lists event schedules, and lets athletes keep track of medals awarded, their favorite Olympic events and countries.

