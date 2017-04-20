Enlarge Image Weibo via Sam Mobile

We've speculated that Samsung was holding back a two-camera setup on the Galaxy S8, so it can introduce the design on the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. And apparently, we're not alone.

Apart from the Note family's stylus, the dual camera mount on the Note 8's back could be the most significant design difference from the S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If true, that would make the Note 8 the first dual-camera Samsung phone.

With the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus making their way to buyers' hands this week to generally positive reviews, Samsung could be getting the home run it needs to extinguish any flames of mistrust left from the Galaxy Note 7 recall. (Claiming a large amount of preorders it seems like Samsung did just that.) However, CNET and others have pointed out some flaws that Samsung could fix in the Note 8, including jumping on the dual camera trend followed by Apple, LG and Huawei.

Specifically, the iPhone 7 Plus, Xiaomi Mi 6, LG G6, and Huawei P10 all boast two rear cameras, and the list goes on. The Note 8 could give Samsung the perfect opportunity to catch up to the cameras offered by its rivals. Otherwise a non-dual-camera premium phone may soon feel outdated.

What are the issues? The Galaxy S8 won't ship with the voice part of its Bixby AI assistant (but that should roll out to phone owners on April 21). And the awkward placement of the fingerprint sensor makes for inaccurate unlocking (the iris scanner doesn't work 100 percent of the time, either).

As for the Note 8 camera lenses, one is rumored to be a 12-megapixel wide angle camera, while the other a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor.

Keep in mind that the Galaxy S8 was also rumored to get dual-cameras, and since then alleged S8 Plus prototypes leaks show off a dual-camera setup. Even Samsung itself tweeted about dual-camera support in its Exynos 9 chip, but the company doesn't currently make any phones that could take advantage of this...yet

The Note 8 is also rumored to get a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ display, Snapdragon 835/Exynos 9 processors, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, according to KGI. If this ends up being true and Samsung keeps the fingerprint sensor on the back, let's at least hope that it doesn't result in smudges on those dual-cameras.

Samsung declined to comment.