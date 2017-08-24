3:24 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

And lo, the Galaxy Note 8 has arrived.

Samsung has a lot riding on this handset after the ill-fated launch of the Note 7 last year. Sure, the company has impressed Android fans since then with the launch of its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. But for die-hard Note fans -- fans who are "the most energetic, engaged, loyal consumers" according to Samsung -- the time has finally come for a brand new phone.

The Note 8 will be available from September 22 for AU$1,499. It will launch in Australia in two of the four colours Samsung is offering: midnight black and maple gold (alas no deepsea blue or orchid grey for us).

You can read all CNET's Note 8 coverage, including our early hands-on with the device, but here are the key details:

6.3-inch screen; 2,960x1,440 pixels



Dual 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front facing camera, 4K video capture



64GB storage (expandable to 2TB), 6GB RAM



3,300mAh battery



S-Pen, USB-C connector and headphone jack



Water-resistance rating IP68



Wireless charging



Bixby voice assistant



Now for what the telcos are offering -- this is what we know so far, but we'll add more information as more telcos release their plan details.

Vodafone will offer online pre-orders from August 25 until September 21, with the phone going on-sale in stores on September 22. Customers who trade in any device (regardless of condition) can also get AU$100 bonus credit, with AU$150 Vodafone credit for Galaxy S5, S6 or S7, and AU$200 for Note devices.

Under Vodafone's new interest-free phone payment plans, the Note 8 will start at AU$41.63 per month over 36 months (with a further AU$50 for Vodafone's Red plan including 16GB of data). Full plan details are on Vodafone's website.

Telstra

Telstra hasn't released pricing, but says it will be launching new plans for "some of the most hotly anticipated smartphone launches of the year," including the Note 8. It will start pre-sales on September 5.

Optus



Optus has not released plan information or started advertising the Note 8 on its site, but we've reached out for details.

Amaysim

If you pre-order and pay the AU$1,499 for the Note 8 through Amaysim, the telco will offer you any one of its month-to-month plans (up to the 14GB plan) for free for the first six months. That means you'll still renew month-to-month without being on a lock-in contract (the key selling point of Amaysim) but you won't pay for those first six monthly plan renewals.

You can also go on a payment plan of $69/month over 24 months or $129/month over 12 months. Pre-sales start on August 26 and full details are on Amaysim's site.

