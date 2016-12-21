Flaming Samsung Note 7s fill the year's best Yule fireplace

A few days ago, I wrote about a Yule dumpster fire video, the perfect ode to a tough year in which we lost everyone from David Bowie to Zsa Zsa Gabor and suffered through crazy elections in both the UK and US. A colleague saw the dumpster-fire video and said, "I was thinking we needed a 'Yule log' of the Note 7 burning merrily away." And YouTube user Anthony Antonellis delivered.

The "Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Fireplace with Relaxing Ringtone Music" video, brought to our attention by Gizmodo, does exactly what it promises. It depicts a fireplace full of Samsung's famously flame-inclined phones and their boxes burning up to twinkly guitar tune.

The soundtrack changes throughout the 8-minute video, but it's all bright and relaxing, the perfect foil for the fiery smartphone display.

Samsung and its doomed Note 7 came in tops on CNET's list of the biggest tech turkeys of 2016 thanks to the device's propensity for catching fire.

Antonellis posted the video on Tuesday, just in time to see us through as we look forward to inviting 2016 to not let the door hit it on the way out.